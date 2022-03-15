No damage reports following seismic event early Tuesday in Sudbury

A seismic event that registered 3.5 on the Richter scale took place at Coleman Mine early Tuesday morning.

Vale spokesperson Danica Pagnutti said in an email the event took place around 1 a.m.

"We immediately implemented our internal seismic response protocol to ensure the safety of our workforce and no one was injured," Pagnutti said.

"The affected areas of the mine are being inspected and operations have resumed, with some restrictions in affected areas until seismicity in the affected areas returns to background levels."

Stephen Halchuk, a seismologist with the federal government, said in an email the ground shaking could be felt across the city.

"It had the potential to have been widely felt in the greater Sudbury region," Halchuk said.

"We have received no reports of damage and none would be expected for an event of this size."

He added that the event can be found by searching the mining-related events portion of their database.

Pagnutti said 'seismicity' can occur as part of mining, especially at significant depths.

"Our emergency response processes are in place to ensure rigorous safety protocols are followed when seismic events occur," she said. "Residents with questions or concerns may call Vale’s community concerns line at 705-222-VALE."