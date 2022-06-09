No danger posed after hold and secure at Tecumseh high school

Ecole secondaire catholique l'Essor's hold and secure situation has ended with no threat of danger to the staff or students.

OPP arrived at the school in the Town of Tecumseh following a comment made by a young person in regard to the school, police said Thursday.

The suspect was located and no weapon was found.

The hold lasted until just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

While no charges were laid, the school said it will deal with the incident internally.