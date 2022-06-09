No danger posed after hold and secure at Tecumseh high school
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Ecole secondaire catholique l'Essor's hold and secure situation has ended with no threat of danger to the staff or students.
OPP arrived at the school in the Town of Tecumseh following a comment made by a young person in regard to the school, police said Thursday.
The suspect was located and no weapon was found.
The hold lasted until just after 2 p.m. Thursday.
While no charges were laid, the school said it will deal with the incident internally.
-
N.S. RCMP respond to armed man in distress in Digby CountyPolice are on scene in Nova Scotia’s Digby County where they say an armed man is in distress.
-
Several Collingwood schools in brief hold and secure for OPP investigationOPP placed several Collingwood schools in a brief hold and secure Friday for an active investigation.
-
Toronto still waiting for news on FIFA World Cup bidMayor John Tory says that he is still waiting for formal news on Toronto’s bid to play host to games during the 2026 World Cup amid at least one report suggesting that FIFA has already chosen it as one of 16 official host sites.
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaintA Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
-
Giant inflatable waterpark coming to Ottawa's Petrie IslandSplashifax announced plans to open a giant outdoor waterpark in the capital this summer, with dates expected to be announced "in the coming days."
-
'This is a kick in the guts': B.C. home for Ukrainian refugees targeted by thievesThieves have pillaged a former resort property in East Sooke, B.C., that is being converted into a home for Ukrainian refugees.
-
Alberta RCMP seek armed-and-dangerous suspect who gave false name during arrestRCMP in southern Alberta are on the hunt for a man who gave a false name and was released from custody following a May traffic stop where guns were seized on Highway 1 near Brooks, Alta.
-
Is it time to rethink the practice of tipping?A Winnipeg food writer is proposing a change to help diners keep more money in their wallets.
-
Regina man to be sentenced for two first-degree murder chargesA Regina man who was convicted of two first-degree murder charges is scheduled to receive his sentencing from a judge on Friday afternoon.