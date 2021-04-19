No deaths, 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Monday

There was a slight drop in COVID-19 cases on Monday with the province reporting 108 new cases of the virus.

The new announced cases bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the province to 36,267, with 1,685 of those cases being active.

No COVID-19 deaths were announced on Monday.

The majority of the newly announced cases are in the Winnipeg health region with 63. The city now has the most active cases in the province with 731.

In other health regions, 18 new cases were announced in the Southern Health–Santé Sud, 10 cases were in the Prairie Mountain health region, seven cases were in the Interlake-Eastern health region and five were in the Northern health region.

The current five-day test positivity rate has been steadily climbing over the past few weeks, and now sits at 5.7 per cent, both provincially and in Winnipeg.

There are 132 people in hospital because of COVID-19, with 30 of those patients in the ICU.

Of those hospitalized, 62 have active cases of COVID-19, and 15 are in the ICU.

The remaining 70 people are no longer infectious but still require care, with 15 of those cases in the ICU.

The province has now completed 624,864 COVID-19 tests since early February of last year.