No deaths, 62 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday in Manitoba
For a second straight day, no deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba, keeping the province's death toll at 1,164.
Manitoba did, however, add 62 new cases of the virus, which pushes the total since the start of the pandemic to 57,126.
The five-day test positivity rate is now 3.2 per cent, which climbed slightly from Friday's 2.9 per cent.
Currently, there are 961 active cases of COVID-19 and 55,001 people have recovered.
There are 117 people in hospital, 35 of which have active COVID-19. Eight of those patients are in the ICU, and there are 28 ICU patients connected to COVID-19 in total.
On Friday, the province completed 1,369 COVID-19 tests, bringing the total to 854,306 since February 2020.
Manitoba also added 21 new variant of concern cases Saturday, bringing the total to 16,223. Of those cases 616 are considered active.
In total, there has been 7,065 Alpha cases, 450 Delta cases and 8,382 are not specified.
There has been 169 deaths linked to COVID-19 variants.
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, July 19.
-
Nikka Yuko garden seeing plenty of local traffic, events selling outStaff at the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge are happy to see an influx of visitors after a roller coaster of a year in 2020.
-
Crews battle large Innisfil house fireFire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.
-
Restoration work to begin Monday following Pembina Highway water main breakDelays are expected to last into at least Monday following a major water main break on Pembina Highway.
-
Latin Festival a success, more festivals to come: OrganizersThe Southern Alberta Ethnic Association hosted its first festival in over a year and it was a success, according to organizers.
-
Manitoba government is 'rewriting history,' former senior bureaucrat saysTwo Indigenous men have quit their positions on Manitoba economic development boards in the wake of controversial remarks by Premier Brian Pallister and a cabinet minister.
-
Two separate Toronto stabbings send two men to hospitalTwo men were seriously wounded in two separate stabbings in Toronto Sunday evening.
-
Remote B.C. First Nation celebrates arrival of clean tap waterFor 20 years, the Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation has been trucking in bottled water. Now, thanks to a partnership with experts at the University of British Columbia, those days are over.