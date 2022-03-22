No deaths, declining hospitalizations in B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update

There are fewer patients in hospital with COVID-19 across British Columbia than there have been since New Year's Day, according to Tuesday's update from the Ministry of Health.

The government said there are 254 test-positive patients hospitalized across the province, down from 271 on Monday. The number hasn't been that low since Jan. 1, when it stood at 239.

The hospitalization total includes patients who were admitted for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 but tested positive on routine screening, as well as other so-called incidental cases.

The number of patients in intensive care also decreased by one, to 48.

No new outbreaks have been declared in health-care facilities since Monday, and three others at Ponderosa, Berwick House Gordon Head and Luther Court have ended. That leaves five active outbreaks across B.C.s' health-care system.

A resurgence of outbreaks in care homes and hospitals was impacting upwards of 50 facilities at once earlier this year.

The ministry also announced 259 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is above the rolling seven-day average of 206 per day. Daily case numbers only track positive lab tests, which are not available to most people with coronavirus symptoms.

Officials believe transmission has been declining for weeks, using other indicators such as COVID-19 monitoring of wastewater, but it's unclear whether the recent lifting of provincial restrictions will have an impact on case numbers and hospitalizations.