Alberta reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday after completing 6,100 tests, bringing the positivity rate in the province to 4.5 per cent.

Sixteen new deaths were reported, but Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said many of the deaths were from December, and were just recently identified post-mortem as being from COVID-19.

There are 324 Albertans in hospital, 53 of them are in the ICU.

The R value in the province currently sits at 1.03. Hinshaw said as long as the R value remains over 1.0, cases are on the rise.

Because of this, the province has elected not to make any decisions on moving to Phase 2 of reopening before March 1.

As of Monday, 173,000 Albertans have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and 69,000 have been fully immunized.

As part of the Phase 1B vaccine rollout, vaccines will next be offered to Albertans aged 75 and older starting Wednesday.

The country will receive a record 640,000 doses between Moderna and Pfizer deliveries this week. Just under 70,000 will head to Alberta.