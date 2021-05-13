No decision on when Windsor-Essex students will return to classroom

The Ontario government said remote learning will continue for students across the province, including in Windsor-Essex, until further notice.

Premier Doug Ford and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said Thursday there is no decision yet on when schools can reopen to in-person learning.

“We're going to have to have some more discussions, both with our public health units with the Ministry of Education to determine when's the best time, right time, because our schools were safe, and we want them to open and stay open because it feels very important to have our children back in the schools, and to maintain the safety record we've had up to now, and we want to do that,” said Williams.

Ontario extended the stay-at-home order until June 2.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette said they haven’t heard from the province on when schools can reopen to students.

“I know that’s is probably a question everyone is wondering about.” says Marentette. “We just know the direction for our health unit is to have a plan for administering the vaccine for those 12 to 17 year-olds, which are school-age children.”

The plan to rollout the vaccine to students over 12 years old is already in the works.

“We’ve been asked to coordinate locally with our locally school boards,” said Marentette.

In Windsor-Essex she said there’s probably about 3,500 to 4,000 students in each age cohort.

“We’re probably be looking at close to 24,000 that would be eligible for the vaccine based on that age criteria,” said Marentette.

The province says beginning the week of May 31, youth between 12 and 17 and their family members who have not received a vaccine will be eligible to book an appointment to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, including at special dedicated youth and family clinics throughout the weeks of June 14 and 21.

Expanding vaccines to students 12 & up will bring us one step closer to normalcy for students.



We’re focused on delivering a safe, stable & well-resourced learning experience w/ an additional $1.6B to protect students & families for the next school year.https://t.co/HiEnLJWw8h pic.twitter.com/G0jG2ys66S

“Expanding vaccines to youth 12 and up will bring us one step closer to normalcy for our students,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “We are focused on delivering a safe, stable, and well-resourced learning experience with an additional $1.6-billion in resources to protect students and school communities in the 2021-22 school year.”

The province said they will work with public health units to offer both doses of vaccine to youth aged 12 to 17 by the end of August, in collaboration with school boards and other partners.