No details after OPP ask public to avoid several areas due to an investigation

OPP say they have cleared four areas after asking people to stay away due to an investigation Wednesday morning.

Police were asking the public to avoid:

James Street – Woodstock

Baldwin Street and Frances Street – Tillsonburg

Fourth Street – Straffordville

College Line – Elgin County

By around 9 a.m. OPP tweeted they had cleared the scenes in Woodstock and Tillsonburg, and shortly before 11 a.m. they tweeted that all four areas were clear.

OPP said there was no threat to public safety, but no details on the investigation have yet been released.

#OxfordOPP and members from West Region CSCU with @Woodstock_PS conducting joint investigations on Baldwin St & Francis St @TillsonburgTown , Fourth St Straffordville & College Line @ElginCounty & James St @WoodstockOnt Avoid the areas, no threat to public safety^pc pic.twitter.com/YuQlktxC7F