"Low-intensity fitness is stuff that doesn't make you breathe significantly harder than you usually do," is how Health Minister Tyler Shandro explained it on Tuesday afternoon.

"High-intensity fitness is any kind of exercise that does make you breathe a lot harder than usual, and the higher your heart rate, the higher your breathing rate will be."

Confusion continues after the Alberta government eased restrictions on Monday to allow for workouts like pilates, indoor climbing and tai chi.

On Tuesday morning, at another press conference to outline pandemic response funding, Shandro put it this way: "If you're out of breath, it's high intensity. If you're not out of breath, it's low intensity."

He said the government will hold a telephone town hall with fitness operators "shortly" to clear the confusion and answer their questions.

TUESDAY COVID-19 DATA

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 257 new cases of COVID-19, including 35 variant infections, and a 4.5 per cent positivity rate.

There are 4,631 active COVID-19 cases across the province, with 261 Albertans in hospital, 54 of whom are in ICU.

As of Monday, Alberta Health Services had administered 245,054 doses of the vaccine and fully immunized 88,539 people.

Hinshaw will give another update Wednesday afternoon.