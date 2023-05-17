No end in sight to heated standoff in Newfoundland and Labrador's crab fishery
The union representing fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador says a bitter standoff in the province's valuable crab fishery is no closer to a resolution six weeks into the fight.
Union president Greg Pretty told reporters today he's demanding that fishers be allowed to sell their catch in other provinces, which is not currently allowed under the regulations.
Pretty, of the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union, says that so far the provincial government has turned him down.
Crab season opened in most parts of the province on April 10, but fishers have refused to leave harbour because they say the price this year -- $2.20 a pound -- isn't enough to make a living.
Prices are set by a government-appointed panel that hears arguments from the union and the province's Association of Seafood Producers.
The association says there are crab fishers who want to work for $2.20 a pound, and it accused the union today of "bullying and intimidation tactics."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continuesAs Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
-
Fraudsters clone Chapman's Ice Cream Facebook page in attempt to scam publicOfficials with Chapman's Ice Cream are warning about a scam after the Markdale company's Facebook page was cloned by fraudsters trying to gain personal information with the temptation of a contest.
-
Smoky skies cause Stampeders to postpone Fanfest but not gameThe smoky skies have resulted in the Calgary Stampeders pressing pause on Fanfest.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offlineNOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Ottawa man nets $10,000 fine for illegal walleye haul in northern OntarioAn Ottawa fisherman has been fined $10,000 for catching ten times the allowable amount of walleye while fishing in northern Ontario.
-
Ontario court orders new murder trial for Jennifer Pan convicted in plot to kill parentsOntario's top court has ordered a new first-degree murder trial for a Toronto-area woman who was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against her parents.
-
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellationsA Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
-
Cyclist dead after hit-and-run in Langley, RCMP sayMounties are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Langley early Friday morning that claimed the life of a cyclist.