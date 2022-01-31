No end to transit strike in Sea-to-Sky corridor
Residents living in several areas along British Columbia's Sea-to-Sky corridor remain without public transit as a labour dispute continues between Unifor and contractors representing BC Transit.
Members of Unifor Local 114 began a strike on Saturday, forcing suspension of transit service in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton.
An email from a Unifor spokesman says the job action continued Monday because the two contractors responsible for the operations had not made new offers since the walkout began.
The union has said key issues include job security, benefits and salaries that keep up with the cost of living.
A statement from BC Transit says it is closely monitoring the situation involving Whistler Transit Ltd., which contracts bus service in Whistler and Pemberton, and Diversified Transit, which bargains on BC Transit's behalf in Squamish.
HandyDart operations during the week in Squamish are unaffected because they are considered an essential service.
-
What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest todayTrucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
-
Calgary snowboarder Liam Gill last-minute addition to Canadian team in BeijingA Calgary snowboarder is Beijing-bound.
-
Tim Stutzle finds OT winner as Senators edge Oilers 3-2Tim Stutzle scored a picture-perfect overtime goal as the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night.
-
New virtual restaurant opens in SudburyThere’s a new venture in Sudbury, Sparks Diner, which opened at the beginning of January.
-
Alberta comes up short at Scotties in 10-5 defeat to Team Canada's EinarsonKerri Einarson, the two-time defending Scotties champion, stayed undefeated with a 10-5, eight-end win over Alberta's Laura Walker.
-
'No idea why': Qualified B.C. nurses not getting shifts as hospitals short-staffedThe B.C. Nurses’ Union is questioning why nurses aren’t being called upon to fill scores of job postings at a time hospitals are short-staffed, scheduled surgeries continue to be postponed, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high.
-
Police investigate construction equipment theft in WaterlooWaterloo Regional Police are investigating the theft of a “skid steer” in the area of Waterloo Park.
-
Controversial B.C. wolf cull approved for another 5 yearsB.C. has quietly renewed plans to continue a controversial wolf cull intended to protect declining caribou populations. The decision comes despite a recent government survey where a majority told the province they did not agree with the program.
-
Broader 'vacant home strategy' pitched over simply a tax on empty homesCouncil may tread slowly before deciding to charge a vacancy tax on empty homes in London, Ont.