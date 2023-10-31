No evidence linking Kingston, Ont. house party to antisemitic threats, police say

Police in Kingston, Ont. say there is no direct evidence linking a house party last weekend to reported antisemitic threats and property damage.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they were made aware of a party in the central part of the city Friday night, during which some attendees were allegedly dressed in what was described as "Hamas attire." Police were told that there were potential threats to Jewish residents and that at least one attendee was armed with a knife.

Police said their investigation, which involved speaking to party attendees and hosts, could not establish any direct evidence of threats nor evidence that anyone had a weapon or threatened someone with a weapon.

A vehicle at the home where the party was held was damaged, but police believe that damage is unrelated.

"The Kingston Police wish to ensure the public that while it is understandable given the current situation around the world that fears about personal safety are heightened, they are satisfied that this situation has not caused a public or personal safety concern," a news release said.

Kingston Police ask anyone who has additional information to contact Inspector Brian Pete, Officer in Charge of the Investigative Services Division at bpete@kingstonpolice.ca