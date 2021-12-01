No evidence of community spread following COVID-19 outbreak at Garrison Petawawa

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says there has been no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 following an outbreak at Garrison Petawawa.

A training exercise involving hundreds of soldiers at the Canadian Forces Base turned up multiple cases in servicemembers and their families. Everyone who had participated in the exercise was fully vaccinated.

The health unit said at the time that there was concern about spread to the greater community.

However, in an update on Wednesday, acting medical officer of health Dr. Robert Cushman said there has been no sign of community transmission related to the training exercise outbreak.

“This good news story is an example of how we can all work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community if we all do our part to follow public health guidance,” Cushman said in a news release. “This situation had the potential to lead to a serious outbreak in our community, but thanks to timely case and contact management, adherence to public health direction from the residents of Renfrew County and District (RCD), and the leadership at Garrison Petawawa who had strict isolation and preventative measures in place, we were able to contain the outbreak.”

The health unit said all additional cases have been reported to be household contacts of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members who were already in self-isolation as per RCDHU’s direction. The health unit continues to monitor the situation to ensure health measures are being followed.