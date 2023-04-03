iHeartRadio

No evidence of shooting after investigation closes downtown Toronto intersection


Police direct traffic at a busy intersection in downtown Toronto after a shooting on April 3, 2023.

A police investigation into a reported shooting early Monday morning in downtown Toronto has found no evidence of shots being fired.

Police closed the intersection at Wellington and John streets following reports of a firearm being discharged out of a vehicle at 5:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The intersection was reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

In an update, police said their investigation determined there was no evidence of shots fired.

SHOOTING: UPDATE
Wellington St West + John St
- Thru investigation it was determined there is no evidence of a firearm being discharged
- The roads are now open in the area
^lb

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 3, 2023
