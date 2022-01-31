No exemption needed: Gyms and restaurants reopen

Ontario restaurants, gyms and theatres welcomed patrons back Monday, for the first time in nearly a month.

It’s the first step in the province’s plan to gradually ease public health restrictions intended to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

“Now we get a chance to service all of our membership base,” says Arsh Bhatia, manager of True Fitness.

“We had a couple people call last night. You know, really excited to come back making sure their key was going to be active.”

Members of Shred Shop were just as excited to get back into a routine.

“I want our members to feel safe and comfortable and be excited to be back. I am ready to move forward,” says owner Sawyer Telegdy.

The small businesses reopened at half capacity Monday, after being shuttered on Jan. 5, due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Local establishments aren’t just welcoming back customers.

Sixty staff members are back on the job at Jose’s Bar and Grill.

“You need a QR code and your government-issued ID,” says owner Brad Dunlop.

“I wanna say one person through every party we had today had to download it because they hadn’t,” adds Haley Oglan day manager at Loose Goose.

“A lot of our regulars that normally come later in the week decided to come today, as a way, of ‘we missed you’ kind of thing and we wanted to sit down and eat.”

Larger venues will also reopen with capacity limited to 50 per cent or 500 people.

Through Feb. 19, the Windsor Spitfires will welcome back fans to the WFCU Centre, with the team saying:

“In an effort to provide our STM’s with an option to possibly attend a game, there will be a limited amount of general admission tickets made available for these games in February. Each ticket will cost $20 each. Season ticket members will be offered the possibility to attend a game(s) via a random selection process.”

The province plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions further on Feb. 21.