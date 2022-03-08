'No experience is required': Sudbury's new theatre group for kids

Two long-time Sudbury artists have started a new theatre company for kids ages six to 18 and are holding auditions for its first production, based on a popular animated movie.

Jeff Burton and Kelsie Carroll are graduates of Sudbury Secondary School's arts program and have been involved in numerous productions in the Nickel City over the years.

The pair has recently started The Biggest Little Theatre Company to make theatre more accessible for youth in Greater Sudbury's outlying areas.

Rehearsals and performances for its first production of Madagascar – A Musical Adventure Jr. will be in Hanmer. The musical is based on the popular DreamWorks animated movie.

"It's got all the fun characters you love. You've got Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman, our big characters there. We got the penguins, of course, everyone's favourite," Burton told CTV News in a Zoom interview.

"And the lemurs, of course."

TEAMWORK

He said being part of a theatrical production gives the participants a chance to experience a team environment.

"Traditionally, the arts stuff is a little bit more individual, and you take your music lessons by yourself and your singing lessons by yourself. But here, we're all getting together and we're starting from scratch and we take each song from scratch and we learn the choreography, the vocals, we work on the costumes and set pieces and props all together and it's really something to see," Burton said.

With the big age range of elementary to high school students, there are mentorship opportunities. And because the cast of characters is so large, he said, everyone will have at least a small part in the show.

"It's just a really wholesome, fun experience," Burton said. "We just want to have fun through the whole process and at the end of the day, putting on a really great show and have everyone leaving there with this as being one of those life moments that every kid remembers and says 'hey, I had a good time.'"

There is no cost to be a part of the production, but youth must audition to be considered for a role.

"No experience is required. You don't have to be the best singer, the best dancer, the best actor because all of that comes with time," Burton said.

He and Carroll have lots of previous experience working with kids in a theatrical setting.

"It's so incredible to see a kid come in and be so shy in the audition process and almost scared to even speak in front of you and then by the end of the couple months, they're singing and dancing on stage like nobody's business and haven't got a care in the world and it's really just wonderful to see kids just come out of their shell like that and enjoy something," he said.

HOW TO AUDITION

Auditions are happening virtually until Mar. 12. Anyone interested in trying out for Madagascar Jr. must fill out an audition form, and send in a video of themselves.

"The kids are asked to give a story and a song. So, for the story, it can be any story you know. It could be about your day, but we just want to see your personality, we want to see it acted out and have a good time. And then for your song, we really just want you to pick your favourite song, the song you know the best and are going to have a good time singing," Burton said.

TIME COMMITMENT

If selected for a part, Burton said actors must commit to attending every rehearsal, on Mondays from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The week leading up to the show, which runs from June 10 to 19, there will be rehearsal every night.

"I think the most important thing is for just everyone to remember that this is about having fun," Burton said. "This is a youth program, it's all about education and getting kids to learn about the theatre process too."