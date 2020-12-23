Regina Public Schools were the victim of a cyberattack last week, but said no school files or data were accessed in the process.

The school division was among dozens of other similar organizations named in a document which seemed to identify victims of the attack. The school board confirmed the validity of the allegation to CTV News.

“We were made aware of it early last week. It was a very minor issue involving some software that had extremely limited use in our school division,” Terry Lazarou, a spokesperson for the school division, said in an email.

Lazarou said no school data, file or equipment was impacted, and the school board was quick to address the breach.