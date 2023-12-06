No first-ballot winner as Assembly of First Nations seeks its next national chief

The Assembly of First Nations is headed into a second round of voting to choose a new national chief.

The results of the first ballot, announced shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET, did not put any of the six candidates over the 60 per cent threshold to win.

Cindy Woodhouse, the current regional chief for Manitoba, is leading her closest challenger, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations vice-chief David Pratt.

The two lowest-ranking candidates, Reginald Bellerose and Craig Makinaw, have been dropped from the second ballot.

The election comes months after former national chief RoseAnne Archibald was ousted over the findings of an investigation into complaints from five staff members about her conduct.

The candidates made their final plea to the assembly Tuesday in an all-candidates forum where they outlined why they were best suited to lead the organization, which represents some 600 chiefs across the country.

The third-party independent review concluded some of Archibald's behaviour amounted to harassment, and that she had breached confidentiality rules and violated internal policies by retaliating against complainants.

Archibald denied the allegations. Her supporters maintain she was removed from the post for trying to change the organization's status quo.

Of the 231 chiefs who took part in the special assembly, 71 per cent voted to remove her.

Six candidates put their names forward to replace Archibald and interim national chief Joanna Bernard, including Bellerose, Makinaw, Woodhouse and Pratt, as well as Sheila North and Dean Sayers.

Woodhouse, the assembly's current regional chief for Manitoba, collected 35.1 per cent of the vote on the first ballot, compared with 25.6 per cent for Pratt, her next closest challenger.

On Tuesday, Woodhouse earned a rousing cheer when she acknowledged Wab Kinew's election win in her province, where he became Canada's first First Nations provincial premier last month.

She also called for better First Nations policing, more communication between chiefs and the executive, and the need to lobby Ottawa more aggressively to ensure their concerns are addressed in the next federal budget.

During his speech, Pratt reminded delegates of the "great history" they share in their advocacy, and said if he is elected national chief, "we're going to shake this country up."

"We've got to stand together and send a message to governments across the country that enough is enough," Pratt said.

Sayers, a longtime Batchewana First Nation chief, had vowed not to sit around Ottawa waiting for the prime minister to take action. Instead, he promised to be on the ground in communities and to take his cues from the chiefs.

North, a veteran of past AFN leadership campaigns, called for a treaty among First Nations from across the country to show a united front to the federal government that would refuse rules drawn up by outsiders .

Bellerose, chair of the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority and the Saskatchewan Indian Training Assessment Group, said he ran for the top job because of "unfinished business" -- the fight for inherent rights and the recognition of treaties.

Bellerose said the work being done within the assembly is "life and death," and pleaded for chiefs to come back to the assembly.

According to the assembly's election procedures, each member nation has one vote, which can be cast either by the chief or by a registered proxy on Wednesday. The winner must receive more than 60 per cent of the vote.

Shortly after the final results are announced, the newly elected national chief is expected to take part in an oath of office ceremony.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.