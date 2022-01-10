'No fish is worth the risk': Police warn anxious anglers to stay off the unstable ice

Police are issuing a warning to anxious anglers "taking a big chance" by being out on the ice.

"No fish is worth the risk," South Simcoe Police posted to social media Sunday.

The anglers set up huts near open water on Cook's Bay in Innisfil, prompting the alert from police.

Meanwhile, York Regional Police shared a picture of a vehicle that went through the ice in the south portion of Cooks Bay over the weekend.

"The wind and warmer temperatures are creating unstable conditions," the police force said Sunday while urging anglers to refrain from going onto the unpredictable ice.

"This gentleman learned the expensive way that the ice is not safe," police tweeted.

Additionally, provincial police shared pictures of thin and unstable ice on Georgian Bay in Midland on Sunday, reminding all ice users that "No ice is safe ice."

While police don't want anyone on the ice just yet, they remind people always to be prepared for the unexpected and head out with the proper safety gear and a fully charged cell phone, just in case.

Police advise anglers to check with local ice hut operators before heading out.