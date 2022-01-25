No foul play in Manning Drive car fire death: London police

London police say foul play is no longer suspected following a suspicious death investigation into a vehicle fire.

An investigation was launched after a person was found dead at the scene of a car fire on Manning Drive east of Wonderland Road South just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the victim was a 22-year-old London man, but the name of the deceased is not being released at the request of the family.

The London police Major Crime Section, Office of the Chief Coroner and Fire Marshal's Office are continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire.

However, police said in a release, "Although the circumstances were initially believed to be suspicious, foul play is not suspected."