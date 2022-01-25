No foul play suspected after Esquimalt commercial fire

No one was injured and foul play is not suspected after a fire Tuesday morning in a commercial building in Esquimalt, B.C.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 7 a.m., when the manager of a business on the property at 830 Devonshire Rd. noticed smoke coming from the building and called 911.

"The fire was in the middle of the building, in the centre of the building on the second floor," said Esquimalt acting fire captain Kevin Shields.

Firefighters climbed a ladder and broke an upstairs window to gain entry into the area.

"As far as how it started, we're very early in the investigation right now so we can't say definitively what it was but that investigation is ongoing," Shields said. "But nothing to suspect any sort of arson or foul play."

The building was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

The building houses Michael Mason & Co., a promotional products business.