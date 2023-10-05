No foul play suspected in Chatham-Kent death investigation
Chatham-Kent police say there is no foul play suspected after a woman was found unresponsive Wednesday morning.
Police responded around 7:08 a.m. to the area of Pegley Crescent and Lacroix Street in Chatham.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police assisted the Corners Office with this death investigation.
Police said in an update upon completion of a post-mortem examination, the matter remains a coroner’s investigation and foul play is not suspected.
Out of respect to the family, the identity of the victim will not be made public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Brad Hyatt at bradh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #288. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.
