No foul play suspected in man's death; police seek contact

Police don't believe foul play led to a man being discovered dead in the street in northwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to reports of a man found unresponsive on a road near the intersection of 18 Avenue/Victoria Crescent and 20 Street N.W.

Paramedics arrived and declared the man deceased on scene.

Investigation into the man's death is ongoing, but police said Friday a preliminary autopsy suggests the incident wasn't criminal in nature.

What exactly led to the death of the man, who was in his 50s, remains undetermined.

Meanwhile, police are turning to the public for help in identifying a woman believed to be the last person to have had contact with the man.

It's believed the woman was and may still be driving a 2009 white GMC Sierra, with Alberta licence plate 03L432, a manual liftgate and maybe landscaping tools in back.

Police say the truck has since been reported stolen.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity/whereabouts of the woman police are seeking is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting calgarycrimestoppers.org or by using the P3 Tips app.