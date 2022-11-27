iHeartRadio

No foul play suspected in the death of 41-year-old Orangeville woman


Crest on Ontario Provincial Police officer's uniform. (File Photo)

Police in Orangeville are ruling out foul play in the death of a woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Officers recovered 41-year-old Sherry Mitchell's body on Nov. 21 after she was reported missing the day before.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday that ruled out foul play.

An investigation into her death is ongoing.  

