No Frills grocery store coming to Londonderry Mall

(File photo)

A new grocery store will be opening up in Londonderry Mall this December.

In a social media post Sunday, Londonderry announced No Frills would open in the mall's southwest corner.

"We know how much you've missed having a grocery store here at Londonderry," the mall said. "We can't wait to open the doors to No Frills."

A Save on Foods location previously occupied the space.

