No funding for Edmonton business impacted by construction

A motion that would offer financial help to businesses experiencing financial losses because of major construction has been narrowly rejected by city council.

LRT construction and new freeways are just a few of the projects that have been causing headaches for some businesses.

Councillor Andrew Knack had put for the motion to create a compensation policy, citing a similar policy in Montreal.

“We don't have a legal obligation to do this, but let's be clear, there are many things that council does that we don't have legal obligation to do, that we do because it's the right thing to do. There's a moral obligation,” he said.

The city isn’t obligated because of the Municipal Governance Act, when construction is done for the greater good of all residents.