No further cancellations expected between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, BC Ferries says

BC Ferries fixed a mechanical issue with a vessel in time to prevent further cancellations on sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria on Monday, but not without delays.

The 10 a.m. and noon departures were called off due to a problem with the propulsion system of the Coastal Celebration and four other sailings along the route were at risk.

At about 2:35 p.m., BC Ferries announced that the rest of the ship's sailings were expected to take place but that the scheduled 2 p.m. departure out of Swartz Bay had been delayed by more than half an hour.

"Despite the delay, please arrive during the check-in window noted in your booking confirmation email to maintain your reserved status. This ensures we can stage your vehicle at the terminal ahead of standby customers and those reserved on later sailings,” the company said in an online notice.

"Sailings for the remainder of the day are expected to sail as scheduled."

The vessel experiencing the issue is the same one that was out of commission over the Canada Day long weekend, causing long lines and delays for travellers. At that point, BC Ferries said the ship's repairs were taking longer than originally anticipated.