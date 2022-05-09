No gang connection in deadly Coquitlam stabbing
The deadly stabbing that shocked a Coquitlam neighbourhood over the weekend was an "isolated incident" not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, according to police.
The 29-year-old victim was found stabbed near Glen Elementary School early Sunday morning. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, despite the efforts of first responders.
One person was arrested, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said officers are not searching for any additional suspects.
"We can confirm this was an argument that turned into an altercation and a stabbing," Sgt. David Lee said in a news release Monday.
"This was an isolated incident and the Glen Elementary community is not at risk."
Authorities have not publicly identified the victim or the suspect, who has yet to be charged in connection with the killing.
IHIT asked anyone with information on the stabbing to contact the team at 1-877-551-4448.
