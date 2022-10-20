No gun found after lockdown at northern Alberta school

Mistassiniy School in Wabasca-Desmarais was put in lockdown around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday after police received a report that a student potentially had a firearm.

When police arrived, they were directed to a classroom where a student was taken into custody without incident.

Investigation revealed there was no firearm.

No charges have been laid, and police say the school will be handling the incident internally.

Wabasca-Desmarais is about 324 kilometres north of Edmonton.