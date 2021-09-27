No gun involved in North Bay high school threat: police

North Bay police are trying to dispel rumours surrounding an alleged threat made on social media about a local high school, saying there was no risk to student and staff safety.

Few details are known about the threat, but North Bay Police Service spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News in an email that police are aware of reports made on social media against Chippewa Secondary School.

"Working with school officials, members of the North Bay Police Service responded to reports of threats allegedly made by a youth against the safety of members of the school community. The incident was safely resolved prior to the start of the school day on Monday, Sept. 27, and corrective action was taken by school officials," Woolley said. "Contrary to information circulating on social media, no firearm was involved in this incident."

Officers were sent to school Monday morning as a precaution and to reassure students and staff.

CTV News reached out to the Near North District School Board for comment about the situation but was directed to police.

"There is an ongoing police investigation," Deb Barlett a spokesperson for Near Near District School Board said in an email to CTV News.

Police said no charges have been laid at this time.

"While individuals posting online may not have a malicious intent, the North Bay Police Service is asking the public to be conscious of what information they share online as, too often, social media can perpetuate the spread of misinformation," police said.

