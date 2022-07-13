'No hazardous goods' spilled after train derailment in Kamloops, B.C., officials say

A train has derailed within the city limits of Kamloops, B.C., but officials say there were no "hazardous goods" spilled and no one was injured.

The derailment happened Wednesday in the Mission Flats neighbourhood, according to a tweet from the City of Kamloops.

"Residents are asked to avoid the area as crews investigate," the city wrote, adding that CP Rail confirmed there were no hazardous materials on the affected train cars.

An image posted to social media shows smoke coming from the scene of the derailment, the cause of which remains unclear.

In a brief statement to CTV News, CP Rail said the train was carrying grain, and there were no injuries.

Crews and equipment have been dispatched in response to the incident, which is under investigation, the company said.

