No hazardous materials found at possible hazmat site in Victoria

Victoria police say they have confirmed no hazardous materials were found at a multi-unit building in the Fairfield area earlier this week.

VicPD officers and members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team were at the property in the 400-block of Chester Avenue on Monday searching for a suspect in an assault investigation.

Once at the property, police say they found what was potentially a hazardous material inside one of the units.

Several residents in potentially affected units were evacuated from the building, and firefighters and specialized RCMP members were called in.

On Wednesday, police said they were able to confirm "the materials in question were not a risk to the public or the occupants of the building."

Meanwhile, police say the suspect in the assault investigation turned themselves over to a neighbouring police department and was arrested.

The suspect is being held in custody until their next court date. Police say they are recommending a charge of aggravated assault.