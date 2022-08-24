No heat warning for Metro Vancouver, but temperatures expected to feel like the 30s

Parts of B.C.'s coast are expected to see higher temperatures Wednesday, though not enough to trigger a weather warning for some regions.

As of early Wednesday morning, no weather alerts were issued for Metro Vancouver or the Fraser Valley, in spite of a brief spike in forecasted temperatures for the day.

According to Environment Canada, Vancouver is predicted to get up to 26 C by the water and 31 inland. With humidity, it could feel more like 33 and 37 respectively.

Some regions did have heat warnings in place, however. Whistler, Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound were all warned of a ridge of high pressure and warmer air mass that's expected to bring higher temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, it's expected to cool down, Environment Canada's warning said.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued a statement Tuesday urging people in the Howe Sound and Central Coast regions to follow its heat-warning guidance. Its tips include finding somewhere to stay cool during the day, closing windows, doors and curtains during the hottest times and keeping track of indoor temperatures.

"It is important to monitor yourself, family members, neighbours and friends during hot weather," Vancouver Coastal Health's advisory said. "Consider developing a check-in system for those who are at high risk of heat-related illness."

Parts of Vancouver Island – including the eastern section and inland – were also under heat warnings. There, daytime highs are expected to reach near 30 C.

North Coast, Central Coast, Fort Nelson and North Thompson all had their own heat warnings as of Wednesday morning.

In Metro Vancouver, Thursday is expected to be similar to Wednesday. High temperatures could again reach 26 C near the water, but 30 inland, and feel warmer with humidity.

By Friday, temperatures are expected to dip to 24 C and, on the weekend, Vancouver's predicted to be a couple degrees cooler than that.