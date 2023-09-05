No human remains found at Bragg Creek, Alta., property; cold case still active
Calgary police say no human remains were found during a three-day search of a rural property in Bragg Creek, Alta., last week.
Investigators were at the property, located along Highway 762, south of Township Road 221A, as part of a historic missing persons case.
The property scouring began on Aug. 29, and wrapped up on Aug. 31, police said on Tuesday.
Police say though no human remains were found, the investigation remains active.
As such, police say no further details about the search can be released at this time.
Though police haven't said which case specifically the search is in connection with, they have said it is several decades old.
Neither the current landowners nor any previous landowners were believed to have any connection with the case -- just the property itself.
It was viewed as a location of convenience, police said, and that information believed to be reliable brought investigators there.
Searching the property involved the use of police dogs and ground-penetrating radar.
Bragg Creek is located roughly 30 kilometres west of Calgary.
With files by Nicole Di Donato and Melissa Gilligan
