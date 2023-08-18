No human remains found in excavation of Manitoba church basement
No evidence of human remains has been found during the excavation of a Catholic church basement on the site of a former Manitoba residential school.
Chief Derek Nepinak of Minegoziibe Anishinabe shared the results of the search in a social media video.
He says it takes nothing away from the difficult truths experienced by those who attended the Pine Creek Residential School.
Fourteen anomalies were detected in the basement using ground-penetrating radar last year.
The First Nation, northwest of Winnipeg, hired an archeological team from the University of Brandon to do the four-week excavation earlier this summer.
Nepinak says he is aware the results will feed into a denialist narrative of what happened at residential schools and urged people to continue supporting the search for truth.
He says it does not mark the end for the community and they will engage with members to find a path forward.
(The Canadian Press)
-
Gimli man dead after rollover on rural road: MountiesAn 85-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Interlake over the weekend.
-
Regina set to host Pickleball Canada National ChampionshipsThe “fastest growing sport in North America” will be hosting its Canadian National Championships in Regina this week.
-
Search underway for black bear that attacked woman hiking in Squamish: BCCOSA woman was attacked by a black bear while hiking in Squamish over the weekend, prompting an investigation by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
-
Ottawa police investigating after body found in Rideau CanalOttawa police are investigating after a passerby found a body in the Rideau Canal on Sunday.
-
Police on scene in the village of Dundalk for a barricaded personPolice are currently on the scene of a barricaded person in Dundalk.
-
Country singer Brett Young coming to Caesars WindsorCaesars Windsor is going country this fall, with a performance by singer Brett Young.
-
Workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walk off the jobDozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning.
-
Fake gun causes panic in Guelph store: PoliceA Guelph man is facing weapons and drug charges after police say a replica handgun caused panic at a local business Sunday.
-
10-year-old dies after ATV crash outside Yarmouth: N.S. RCMPPolice in Nova Scotia say a 10-year-old is dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash outside Yarmouth over the weekend.