'No, I did it on purpose': Jury shown dramatic video at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial

The jury at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched a surveillance video which revealed a startling scene of the accused getting arrested minutes after three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family were run over by a pickup truck.

The video shows a badly damaged black Ram pickup truck pulling into the Cherryhill Mall parking lot at 8:44 p.m. on the night of June 6, 2021.

The accused is seen driving up to a cabbie who has a cellphone in his hands and appeared to be talking to him.

The jury heard that Veltman told the man to call 9-1-1.

Minutes later, a number of London police cruisers arrived with lights on and the sirens blaring.

Veltman was then seen putting his hands on his head and going down to his knees before officers handcuffed him and escorted him to a cruiser.

When he testified, the cab driver, Azzeddin Jahanghiri, told the court Veltman asked him to call the cops because he had run over someone.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He was charged after four members of the Afzaal family were killed and a young boy was left orphaned as they walked along Hyde Park Road in west London.

Jahanghiri said he was upset by the whole incident after seeing blood on the grill and bloody tissue on the front of the pickup truck.

The court then heard the 9-1-1 call with the police dispatcher talking with the accused and when she asked for his name, the man said “Nate Veltman.”

Veltman later said on the 9-1-1 call, “It was me, it was me that did it. Come arrest me.” The dispatcher then asked, “Are you injured?” to which Veltman replied, “No, I did on purpose.”

When the dispatcher asked, “Why did you do it on purpose?” Veltman said, “Get the f--k over here, would you?

The cab driver said that as Veltman was being arrested he told Jahanghiri to make a video of it and capture the arrest.

The Crown’s case resumes on Wednesday.