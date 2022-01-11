No ice rescues yet this winter, but Essex County OPP issue warning over thin ice

Essex County OPP officers are warning the public to use extreme caution near any frozen surfaces, but they haven’t had to make any ice rescues yet this winter.

“Although temperatures have been very cold, the fluctuation in temperatures added with rain over the past weekend have created a situation in which it may appear that there is a thick layer of ice beneath you, when in some instances, this is not the case,” said a news release from OPP.

OPP say although there have been no related ice rescues to speak of as of yet in Essex County, any need for rescues this early in the season has the potential to put the lives of many first responders at great risk. The advice of the OPP is very simple as at this time "No Ice, is Safe Ice".

Police say venturing onto lakes, ponds or reservoirs can easily have fatal results. The temperature of the water is cold enough to take away your breath, leading people to panic and then drown.

“Once submerged, your arms and leg go numb which make it impossible to swim. It also leads to hypothermia due to the reduction of body heat with the possibility of heart failure. This can happen to anyone even if you are a strong swimmer,” said police.

Those venturing onto the ice are reminded to keep safety in mind at all times and be prepared.

OPP recommend carrying these survival items: