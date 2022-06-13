No ID yet on body discovered in Bow River

Investigators are still working to identify a body discovered in the Bow River on Sunday afternoon but say there is no indication the death is suspicious.

A body was spotted in the river by a bystander about 3:30 p.m. near Ogden Road and 32nd Avenue S.E.

Police said on Monday they are unable to reveal a gender or age and they are not sure if it's a missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.