'No immediate threat to the public': Bomb squad responds to suspicious package at Esquimalt military hospital

A suspicious package forced the evacuation of the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt hospital Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC) said a military explosive ordnance disposal unit was at the scene before 10 a.m. and the hospital was cleared as a precaution.

The navy's Pacific fleet diving unit, which is responsible for explosive disposal at the base, investigated the package, which was left outside the hospital, and determined there was "no immediate threat to the public," said MARPAC spokesperson Tony Wright.

No explosives were found in the package and the hospital on Colville Road in Esquimalt, B.C., reopened before 11 a.m.

Military police continue to investigate.