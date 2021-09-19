No impaired driving arrests during Windsor RIDE program

Windsor police checked 734 vehicles during a Friday RIDE program.

Police conducted the checks at three locations across the city.

During the programs officers checked 734 vehicles. There were five three-day license suspensions issued and five traffic enforcement actions.

There were no impaired driving arrests, police say.

