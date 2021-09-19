iHeartRadio

No impaired driving arrests during Windsor RIDE program

Windsor police conducted three RIDE programs in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, July 31 2020. (courtesy Windsor police)

Windsor police checked 734 vehicles during a Friday RIDE program.

Police conducted the checks at three locations across the city.

During the programs officers checked 734 vehicles. There were five three-day license suspensions issued and five traffic enforcement actions.

There were no impaired driving arrests, police say.

