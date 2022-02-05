No incidents during slow-roll protest, Sudbury police say

Greater Sudbury Police say a slow-roll protest in the city Saturday has ended without incident.

About 150 vehicles and seven transports participated in the convoy, which began at noon on Lasalle Boulevard, made its way to the South End and back again, ending at 3:15 p.m.

"We respect everyone’s right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly and our overall goal is to ensure public safety," Staff Sgt. Sherry Young said in an email.

"Officers were present and worked with organizers in order to ensure minimal traffic disruptions."

Since the onset of the pandemic, communities have seen protests and demonstrations including convoys around the world, Young said.

"Our approach to these instances remains consistent with the past practices where a peaceful demonstration is the highest goal," she added.

Original story:

Protesters in Sudbury are lining up near Lasalle Boulevard and Falconbridge Road for a planned 'slow roll' in support of the ongoing trucker protest in Ottawa.

The protest comes after Greater Sudbury Police sent 25 officers to Ottawa to help officers there cope with the trucker convoy, which has remained in the city since arriving last weekend.

Sudbury police tweeted the protest began noon, and that motorists should expect delays on Falconbridge Road, the Kingsway, Paris Street, Regent Street, Lorne Street, Elm Street, Notre Dame Avenue and Lasalle.

"Officers will be on scene in order to ensure public safety," police said.

CTV News is reporting that a second weekend of protests by the so-called "freedom convoy" will take place in the country's capital, with as many as 300 to 400 trucks expected to try and enter the downtown core, according to police estimates, along with up to 2,000 people on foot and another 1,000 counter-protesters.

Toronto, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Regina and Victoria are expecting protests of their own near their respective provincial legislatures. A protest at the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta. also remains ongoing.

In Sudbury, the slow roll is expected to make its way from the New Sudbury area, through the South end and back to New Sudbury, according to the group's Facebook page.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they come available.