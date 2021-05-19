No indication of foul play in northwest Edmonton death: EPS

An autopsy on the woman found dead in a northwest Edmonton home on the weekend has been completed.

Edmonton Police Service officers were called at 10:50 a.m. Saturday to a home near 129 Street and 128 Avenue after a report of a dead woman.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Medical Examiner completed an autopsy on the woman. The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology, said EPS.

Police say at this time there is no indication of foul play.

EPS has not released any other details.