The London Police Service says there was no foul play in connection with a body discovered in a home on Stanley Street earlier this week.

An autopsy on the body has been completed, and a statement from police says, "There is no indication of foul play in this case, and no further release of information is anticipated."

A two-day police presence at the home for the death investigation ended Thursday evening.

Officers were initially called to a home on Stanley, east of Perry Street, shortly before midday Wednesday.

Crime scene tape had blocked off a section of the roadway and people were asked to avoid the area for much of the day.

Police have not released the name of the deceased.