No information on the future Laurentian’s pool until end of June
While much work has been done, the investigation into whether it’s feasible to reopen the Jeno Tihanyi Pool at Laurentian University is going to take a bit longer.
The Olympic-sized pool closed in 2020 and its future was in a holding pattern as LU went through insolvency. The new administration announced in January it would be testing the pool to see how much work would be required to make it operational.
“Since Feb. 1, 2023, many tests have been performed and though they have provided a lot of information about the current state of the pool, the tests have not yet yielded a conclusive result on the nature or extent of the repairs required,” the school said in a news release this week.
“Our desire is to re-open the pool with support of community partners and we will continue working with experts to discover the extent and cost of the necessary repairs. We will provide an update to the community when the investigation has progressed significantly, no later than June 30, 2023.”
Once the assessment has been completed, Laurentian said it will continue discussions with third parties to explore funding options for the pool.
