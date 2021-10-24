No injures reported after driver sets vehicle on fire in downtown Calgary
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Calgary police say no one was injured in a car fire in the downtown core on the weekend.
Officers were called to an area near Sixth Avenue and Second Street S.E. at around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a vehicle fire.
Police said it's believed the driver of the vehicle was the one to set it on fire.
The incident can be seen unfolding in a video posted to YouTube by user Virtue.
Sirens can also be heard right after the fire is started.
A portion of MacLeod Trail was closed for several hours while Calgary police and fire investigated.
Police said they have been in contact with the driver.
At this time no charges have been laid.
-
Nova Scotia man wanted on provincewide warrant: RCMPWest Hants RCMP Detachment has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man charged with offences in connection to an incident that occurred on Sept. 20, 2020 in Upper Vaughan, N.S.
-
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed usersWhen a Facebook researcher suggested disabling comments on vaccine posts in March until the platform could do a better job of tackling anti-vaccine messages lurking in them, that proposal was ignored.
-
Southern Manitoba residents celebrating relaxed restrictions for certain communitiesManitoba's current public health orders are being extended for another three weeks, but starting Tuesday restrictions are relaxing for six municipalities in southern Manitoba, which has residents excited for the change
-
4 to 6 cm of snow to fall on Calgary Friday?A warm week in Calgary ahead of Friday's flurries.
-
Why aren't COVID-19 vaccinations required for Ottawa police officers?Unlike federal government and city workers, who could lose their jobs if they aren’t vaccinated, Ottawa police officers can continue working without getting their shots.
-
Guelph man arrested for swinging hockey stick at employee in store he's banned from: policeGuelph police have arrested a man they say went to a store he is banned from and swung a hockey stick at an employee.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 26: A few more warm ones, then a slideTemperatures will top out in double-digits for two more days (maybe...MAYBE three) and then a cooler air mass will take over.
-
Chatham man charged after allegedly harassing ex-girlfriend on FacebookA 41-year-old Chatham man is facing charges for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend via Facebook.
-
18-year-old struck by vehicle in Brampton sustains life-altering injuries: policeAn 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital this morning with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.