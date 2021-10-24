No injures reported after driver sets vehicle on fire in downtown Calgary

Calgary police say no one was injured in a car fire in the downtown core on the weekend.

Officers were called to an area near Sixth Avenue and Second Street S.E. at around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a vehicle fire.

Police said it's believed the driver of the vehicle was the one to set it on fire.

The incident can be seen unfolding in a video posted to YouTube by user Virtue.

Sirens can also be heard right after the fire is started.

A portion of MacLeod Trail was closed for several hours while Calgary police and fire investigated.

Police said they have been in contact with the driver.

At this time no charges have been laid.