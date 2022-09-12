No injures reported in Vars fire

No one has been reported hurt after a fire in Vars.

A homeowner called 9-1-1 Sunday night to report flames inside their home on Rockdale Road near Forced Road.

Everyone, including the family pet, had safely escaped the home before firefighters arrived, the Ottawa Fire Service said in a news release.

While no one has been physically hurt, OFS said the Red Cross and Salvation Army have been called in to help the family affected by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Rockdale RD near Forced RD in the Village of Vars. Fire is in a single family bungalow. Primary & secondary searches are negative. No reported injuries. #ottnews #OttFire #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/08NHDNlpyB