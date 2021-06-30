No injuries, $150K in damages following Bruce Avenue fire

There were no injuries as a result of a kitchen fire that caused $150,000 of damages to a Bruce Avenue home, Windsor fire officials say.

Fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Bruce Avenue for an upgraded working fire around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters quickly had the blaze under control.

This is the second kitchen fire crews responded to Wednesday. The first, in the 1500 block of Howard Avenue around 12:10 a.m. caused $50,000 in damages to the home.