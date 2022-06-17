No injuries after $175,000 house fire on Dominion Boulevard

A section of Dominion Boulevard was closed Friday as Windsor fire crews battled a house fire.

Crews attended the blaze in the 2200 block of Dominion Blvd. around 11:40 a.m.

The public was asked to avoid the area and Windsor police have the road closed between Ojibway and Northwood streets for several hours as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and an inspector attended the scene to determine the cause and origin.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was accidental and the damage is estimated at $175,000.

There were no injuries reported.