Parkland RCMP are urging lake users to be cautious after two vehicles fell through thin ice on Wabamun Lake over the weekend.

The first incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. The driver and seven passengers were able to get out before the truck sank into the lake. Police say no one was injured.

On Sunday, another vehicle broke through the ice shortly before 10 a.m. Two people were able to get out safely, and no one was injured.

Police say warmer conditions in December and early January coupled with water conditions on the lake have created some areas that aren’t thoroughly frozen, which could cause people or vehicles to fall through.

They’re also reminding drivers that the owners of the vehicles will be responsible for all costs associated with recovering their vehicle from the lake, as well as environmental remediation costs of any fluids that enter the water.